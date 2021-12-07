Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam enthral audience

Vijayawada: Audience eyes were glued to stage as noted dance forms of Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam and Purulia Chhau were performed on the second day of Amaravati Nrithyotsav-2021 organised by Visakhapatnam-based Nataraj Music and Dance Academy at Siddhartha auditorium on Sunday.

Paresh Prasad Pareeth, Anupama Mohan, KV Lakshmi, Sikkil Vasanta Kumari were felicitated on Sunday for their outstanding contribution to dance in the presence of elite audience.

The second day festival commenced with Kuchipudi dance performed by the disciples of Anupama Mohan from Kerala. They performed for the keerthana 'Amba Sambhavi' and 'Thillana'. They have also staged the item depicting Lord Shiva

The students of Sikkil Vasantha Kumari from Tamil Nadu showcased Saraswathi Stotram and Siva Stotram in Bharatanatyam dance style. With perfect 'Pada, Kara Vinyasam'.

The students of Nataraj Dance and Music Academy headed by KV Lakshmi performed 'Ramayana Pattabhishekam' with good coordination.

'Mahishasura Mardhani' dance item was performed by Purulia Chhau from Jharkhand. Their performance was witnessed by spectators with keen attention.

The event was organised by Nataraj Dance and Music Academy director B Vikram Kumar and the commentary of T Annapurna was appreciated by the audience as the narration was very clear and audible.