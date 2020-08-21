Kurnool: 4 held for collecting Rs 20 extra on liquor bottles

Kurnool: The Prohibition and Excise police on Thursday arrested 4 persons on the charges of collecting Rs 20 extra on liquor bottles.

According to Kovelakuntla Excise Circle Inspector Vara Lakshmi, the four persons were working as sales boys on contract basis at government run wine shop at Kovelakuntla.

Though they are engaged on contract basis, each employee draws a salary of Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000 a month, the official said. Despite drawing salary, they were doing this illegal business, said Vara Lakshmi.

Some complaints have been received from wine lovers that they are being charged Rs. 20 on every bottle.

Taking the complaints into consideration, we kept a watch and caught all of them red handed while collecting the alleged amount on every bottle, the CI said. All of them have been taken into custody and sent to remand after filing a case, stated the CI.