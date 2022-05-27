Kurnool: ACB sleuths catch ASI accepting bribe

Kurnool: The ACB sleuths on Thursday caught two corrupt officials while accepting a bribe amount of Rs 40,000 from one V Gangadhar for doing a favour. The corrupt officials have been identified as Shaik Khader Vali alias Shaiksa Vali, working as Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) and the other is K Jayanna alias K Janna Achari, a private person.

According to ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) J Shivanarayana Swamy, V Gangadhar was an accused in a case filed in Veldurthi police station. Gangadhar approaching the ASI and sought a favour to save him from taking into police custody. Taking the advantage, the ASI demanded Rs 2 lakh. Finally, Gangadhar agreed to give Rs 40,000. The ASI advised Gangadhar to handover the amount to one K Jayanna. However, Gangadhar approached the ACB office and lodged a complaint in this regard.

Based on the complaint, the ACB sleuths laid a trap and caught the two corrupt officials while accepting the bribe amount at Veldurthi police quarters. The amount has been seized and the corrupt officials have been taken into custody and registered a under relevant sections, stated the DSP J Sivanarayana Swamy. The corrupt officials would be produced in the ACB court for initiating further action, added the DSP.