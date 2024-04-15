Kurnool: Ambedkar Jayanti celebrated

Kurnool/Nandyal: District Collectors of Kurnool and Nandyal - Dr G Srijana and Dr K Srinivasulu respectively, said that Dr BR Ambedkar is an inspiration to the world and all should get inspiration by his principles and extend it to the future generation.

Collector Dr Srijana paid floral tributes to Ambedkar statue on his 133rd birth anniversary on Sunday. She said that Baba Saheb since his childhood suffered humiliation of caste discrimination, hence he fought against caste discrimination. She called upon the people to follow the footpaths of the great leader.

Nandyal district Collector Dr K Srinivasulu said the architect of Indian constitution, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar, though belongs to a downtrodden community, relentlessly strived for the welfare of all communities. He dedicated his tireless services for erasing caste discrimination and inequality from the society, he stated. The Collector called upon the people to utilise their right to vote to save democracy.