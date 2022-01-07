Kurnool: Ensure implementation of Aarogyasri in private hospitals says Minister Dr P Anil Kumar

Kurnool: Irrigation Minister and district in-charge Minister Dr P Anil Kumar on Thursday instructed the officials concerned to ensure implementation of Aarogyasri scheme in the private and corporate hospitals. He along with Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Minister for Labour Gumanur Jayaram and District Collector P Koteshwara Rao addressed a District Review Committee (DRC) meeting at the Sunaina Auditorium here on Thursday. The MLC, ZP Chairman, MPs, MLAs and the officials of all departments participated in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Anil Kumar Yadav said that the officials of all departments should work in coordination to overcome the third wave of deadly coronavirus. The government has fixed a price to the private hospitals for treating the Covid infected patients. Several complaints have come to the notice of government that the private hospitals have collected more amounts from the patients during the first and second wave of corona.

The officials should ensure that this kind of mistake should not be repeated further and see that all private hospitals collect the government specified amount, said Anil Kumar Yadav. The Minister directed the officials to take necessary steps for proper implementation of Aarogyasri scheme at the private hospitals. According to the Aarogyasri scheme, the poor should get free treatment. He asked the officials to initiate stringent action on those hospitals, which collect the exorbitant amounts violating the Aarogyasri norms.

He ordered the collector to see that 50 percent of beds were allocated at the Aarogyasri network hospitals besides allocating doctors in the hospitals located in tribal areas. When MLAs of Kurnool and Panyam expressed doubts over the recruitment of doctors, the Minister ordered the collector to see the appointments have been done in a transparent manner. Buggana Rajendranath Reddy sought details of how many of housing beneficiaries have got loan-free documents and how many of them have registered their houses under One-Time Settlement.

He ordered the officials to educate the people about the OTS and reap benefits out of the scheme. He assured of giving water to the standing crops under KC Canal and Telugu Ganga. The Minister also ordered the officials to provide good services through village and ward secretariats.