Kurnool: Ensure rights of women respected

Kurnool: Integrated Child Development Service (ICDS) Project Director K Bhagya Rekha said the International Day of Girl Child is being celebrated every year on October 11. The main objective of this day is to empower women and ensure rights of women to be respected so that they can face the challenges boldly. Bhagya Rekha participated as chief guest in the International Day of Girl Child celebrations organised at the Collectorate on Sunday.



Addressing the gathering, she said though much progress has been made in the last two decades to ensure every girl able to grow and develop in good health, still there was much to do for their progress and stand on their feet. She said this year the theme of International Day of Girl Child was "My voice, our equal future," reimagine a better world inspired adolescent girls.

Bhagya Rekha said girls face a lot of issues in their life, whether its India or any other country in the world and bear the pain. Starting from female infanticide to gender inequality to sexual abuse, there is no dearth of issues. To curb these menaces and to recognise girls' rights and the unique challenges girls face around the world, International Girl Child Day was observed every year.

She called upon every mother and child that they should make use of Sampoorna Poshana. Every mother should send their children to Pre-Primary School. Later they pledged "Beti Bachao-Beti Padao."

ICDS urban CDPO Varalakshmi, Koteshwaramma, Madamma, T Sharada, Anganwadi supervisors and others participated.