Kurnool GGH achieves new feat in successful kidney transplants

Kurnool: The Government General Hospital (GGH), Kurnool, has achieved a milestone by successfully performing five kidney transplants, the first such procedures in any government hospital in Andhra Pradesh.

Superintendent Dr K Venkateswarlu addressing media persons on Tuesday has said that the most recent transplant, carried out on July 17 for a dialysis patient, was a complete success and the recipient is in good health. He commended the donor’s family and the medical teams from urology, nephrology and anaesthesia departments for their dedication.

Further speaking, the superintendent said the latest surgery was facilitated through the “Jeevan Daan” organ donation programme. Donor Tarun (21) of Kotta Banukacharla village, Pamulapadu mandal, was declared brain-dead at Kurnool Medicover Hospital on July 16 following an accident. Recipient Gurram Giridhar (22) of Karivemula village, Devanakonda mandal, had been undergoing dialysis and had registered with Jeevan Daan. He was admitted to GGH on July 16 and underwent the transplant the next day.

Dr Venkateswarlu underlined the importance of organ donation, stressing that one donor can save the lives of up to six or seven people. He urged those in need of transplants to register only through the official Jeevan Daan website and avoid intermediaries, assuring that the process is fully transparent. He also noted that the surgery was conducted free of cost.Calling organ donation the “greatest of all donations,” he appealed to the public to become life-savers.

Senior specialists including Dr Jikki, Dr Ananth, Dr Venkatappagari Reddy, Dr Sridhar Sharma, Prof Dr Muthyashree, Dr Bala Raviteja, Dr Venkataramana, Dr Padmaja, administrator Sindhu Subrahmanyam, Dr Vishala, Dr Ram Shiva Naik, Dr Shivabala and Dr Kiran Kumar, and others were present.