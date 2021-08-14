Kurnool: Hand over TIDCO houses to beneficiaries, demands CPI

Kurnool: The CPI activists staged a protest in front of Adoni municipal office on Friday demanding that the officials hand over TIDCO houses to the beneficiaries. Speaking on the occasion, the district party leader K Ajay Babu has said that the previous TDP government had sanctioned houses to the homeless poor. In order to become beneficiaries under the scheme, people paid up to Rs 1 lakh to government through bank demand drafts. The houses were also completed in all respects but were not allocated to the beneficiaries. The people who have paid the amount express concern over the inordinate delay in handing over the houses to them.



The CPI has also brought the issue to the notice of the government officials on several occasions but no justice was rendered till date, regretted Ajay Babu.

CPI town secretary Sudershan said that the beneficiaries received house allocation papers but the houses are yet to be handed over to them. He demanded that the government immediately hand over TIDCO houses to the beneficiaries and provide streetlights, roads, drainage and drinking water facilities. If the government failed to concede their demand, they would be forced to intensify the stir across the district on a large-scale, he said.

After the protest, the CPI activists submitted a memorandum to municipal assistant commissioner Madhusudhan Reddy. The assistant commissioner has assured to take the issue to the notice of higher officials and see that justice is done to the beneficiaries.

CPI mandal secretary Basapuram Gopal, party leaders A Vijay, Prakash, OB Naaraju, Kallubavi Raju, Shaiksha Vali, Hussaini, Ramesh, Pushpa Raju, Linganna and others participated in the dharna.