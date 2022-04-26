Kurnool: Houses set on fire

Kurnool: The followers of a ruling party leader allegedly set some houses on fire at Arundathi Nagar in Kurnool town on Monday. R Lakshmi, a resident and a victim of Arundathi Nagar, speaking to media persons on Monday, said that around four persons claiming to be the followers of one Sarvothama Reddy, a leader in ruling party, have come to Arundathi Nagar on Sunday afternoon and ordered them to vacate the house.

If the houses are not vacated, they threatened to kill them and left the place, said Lakshmi. All residents dwelling in Arundathi Nagar belong to SC community and are earning livelihood as daily wage labourers.

Around 200 families are residing in Arundathi Nagar for 15 years. Sarvothama Reddy has eyed the Nagar and wanted to grab it by vacating the residents, alleged Lakshmi.

Earlier, a month ago, Sarvotham Reddy along with 30 people came to Arundathi Nagar and attacked several people also. The issue was taken to the notice of police but no action was taken. She demanded the officials concerned to render justice and save them from the attacks of ruling party leader.

The ruling party leader thugs, besides attacking the residents, abruptly poured petrol on the thatched roof houses and set them on fire. In the incident, 15 houses were totally reduced to ashes, said Nagalakshmi, another resident. After setting the houses on fire, the miscreants fled the scene. The incident was immediately brought to the notice of three town police.

The police after reaching the spot have recorded the statements and left the place ensuring to render justice. She urged the officials concerned to save them from the attacks of ruling party leader Sarvothama Reddy. If they are not provided security, then there is every chance of losing lives in the hands of ruling party leaders, stated Nagalakshmi.