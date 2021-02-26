Kurnool: Left parties stage road blockade against fuel price hike

Kurnool: The left party leaders (both CPI and CPM) and other allied student organisations staged road blockades across the district on Friday demanding the Modi government to bring down increased prices on petrol, diesel and gas.

Addressing the gathering, the leaders Ramachandraiah and Ghouse Desai said since the BJP government came to power in 2014, it has increased the petroleum rates to 238 percentage and 38 per cent excise tax on petroleum products thereby putting heavy burden on the middle class.

Due to lockdown, the leaders said the common people have almost lost their livelihood.

At a time when the people were facing a huge financial crisis, the government was imposing additional burden by hiking the rates of diesel, petrol and gas. On the other hand, the rates of essential commodities were also skyrocketed, said the leaders.

They also alleged that Modi was working in favour of capitalists like Adani and Ambani and forcing the common people to languish in poverty. Recalling the farmer's agitation in Delhi, the leaders said that the Modi government has introduced three anti-farmers laws. Modi was least bothered to address the issues despite the farmers staging a protest since three months, they alleged.

The leaders demanded the Modi government to immediately bring down the hiked petrol, diesel and gas rates. If the government did not respond, they threatened to intensify the agitation.

On the other hand, the leaders of lorry owners' association also staged road blockade on the National Highway 44.

The leaders came down heavily on the Modi government and said that PM was not working to benefit the common man. They demanded the Modi government to bring petrol, diesel, gas and others under GST cover.

They said if the government goes on hiking the diesel rates, then they would be forced to abandon lorries on the road. They demanded to bring the diesel and petrol rates besides insurance and lifting the toll plaza gates.

With the road blockades across the district, transportation vehicles were stranded on either side of National Highway to lengthy kilometres. After an hour of protest, the leaders called off the agitation.