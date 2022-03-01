Kurnool: Lord rides on Gaja Vahana on 6th day

Kurnool: On the sixth day of 11 days Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams on Monday, the Srisailam temple authorities organised Gaja Vahana seva to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Bramarambika Devi. At the Gaja Vahana Seva, the presiding deities were seated on the Gaja Vahanam and offered special prayers at Akka Maha Devi Alankara mandapam.

Later gramotsavam was organised in the prime streets of the temple. Various kinds of folk dances and music were played in the gramotsavam, stated the authorities. The authorities have also stated that on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams, Rathotsavam would be organised on March 2. As part of it, special prayers have been organised to Ratha Sikhara Kalasam in the temple.

After offering prayers to Ratha Sikhara Kalasam, it was taken to the Ratham following the temple traditions. Early in the morning and prior to Gaja Vahana seva, the presiding deities have been offered special prayers.

Even the prayers were also offered to Chandeeshwara Swamy at Yagashala and japas and parayanas were also organised for the wellbeing of humankind. At the same time Mandaparadhana, Panchavararchana, Shiva Panchakshari, Nityahavana, Rudra Homam and Chandi Homam were also performed following the tradition, added the authorities.