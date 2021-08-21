Kurnool: Mass Varalakshmi Vratam draws huge response

Kurnool: Executive Officer (EO) of Srisailam temple K S Rama Rao said that on the occasion of Sravana Masam second Friday, mass Varalakshmi Vratam was organised at Srisailam temple on Friday. Speaking to media persons, Rama Rao said that during every second Friday of Sravana Masam, mass Varalakshmi Vratam used to be organised at the temple.

In the mass Vratam, more than 500 women devotees have participated and another 350 devotees also participated in the Paroksha Varalakshmi Vratam. The entire programme was organised following the Covid norms and a limited number of devotees allowed to participate in the event. The temple authorities have arranged the essential materials needed at the Vratam and it was organised in a scientific manner, the EO said.

At the beginning of mass Varalakshmi Vratams, Maha Ganapathi Puja was performed. Later Shodashopachara puja was performed to Swami Amma varu. As part of Varalakshmi Vratam, Kalastapana was done by the devotees. Later Shodashopachara puja was performed according to Vratha Kalpam in Sri Suktha manner.

The archakas have recited the vrata katha and elaborated the significance of vrata mahima. Later vrata samapthi was done after performing Neerajanam mantra puspa, Rama Rao said.

The women devotees participated in the mass vratam have been extended with blouse pieces, flowers, bangles and prasadam as sesha vastrams of Amma varu. Even Sri Swami Amma vari Kailasa Kankanam was also presented to the women devotees.

After completion of vrathams, the devotees were facilitated to have the darshan of Swami Amma varu. Anna prasadam was arranged at Annapurna bhavanam to the devotees, said the EO.