Kurnool: Nara Lokesh promises to end water woes of farmers

Kurnool : TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh assured the people and farmers to resolve the drinking and irrigation water needs. The farmers in Alur constituency are facing huge problems. The residents of every village were complaining that they are facing a huge scarcity of drinking water, he said on Monday.

Lokesh's Yuva Galam padayatra entered is continuing in Alur constituency. While participating in an interaction with the farmers of Venkatapuram village in the constituency, he said that the worst victims in this region are the farmers. They did not get satisfactory yields due to spurious seeds, fertilisers and pesticides. If at all they get some yield, they fail to get remunerative price at the agriculture market yard, he lamented.

The TDP leader alleged that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was tightening the noose to the farmers by fixing meters to water pump sets. The farmers in this region would cultivate tomatoes to larger extents. But they do not get at least transportation charges. So on several occasions the farmers are seen throwing the tomatoes on the road side and also leave unplucked in the lands. If a tomato juice factory is set up here then the farmers would benefit somewhat out of nothing, he said.

He said that they will set up a tomato juice factory and also assured to provide minimum support price to onions besides giving a drip system on subsidy basis.

Further, Lokesh alleged that after Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power the agriculture sector has been in doldrums. The previous government proposed to construct Vedavathy project with a capacity of 8 tmc ft water and accordingly the works were also taken up.

But the YSRCP government has reduced it to 4 tmc ft and the works were also kept pending. He said they will enhance the capacity to 8 tmc ft besides completing the Nagaradona reservoir. Lokesh further assured they will take steps to stop migrations in the district.

As Lokesh's pada yatra entered the Alur Assembly segment, he was given a warm welcome by the party leaders Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy, Kotla Sujathamma and Mr Kotla Raghavendra Reddy besides hundres of party activists.