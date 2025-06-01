Kurnool police bust betting racket, 7 held

Kurnool: In a major crackdown on illegal online cricket betting during the IPL season, Kurnool District Police arrested seven individuals and seized Rs 91 lakh in cash along with seven mobile phones used for betting operations. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Kurnool District SP Vikrant Patil.

The arrests follow the recent crime review meeting chaired by SP Vikrant Patil, where he expressed serious concern over the rising trend of youth falling prey to online betting addiction. Many young individuals, he noted, were losing their money, falling into debt, and in some tragic cases, even resorting to suicide due to the financial and emotional toll. The SP issued strict directives to curb such betting activities across the district.

Following these directives, on May 18, 2025, acting on a tip-off, Adoni DSP M Hemalatha instructed Adoni I Town CI K Sri Ram and his team to conduct a raid near the Valmiki temple in Valmiki Nagar. During the operation, one individual, SR Nagaraj, was apprehended, and Rs 50,000 in cash was seized. A case was registered at Adoni I Town Police Station under Crime No. 79/2025 U/S 318(4), 61(2), 111, 112(2) R/W 3(5) BNS and Sec 9(1) of the AP Gaming Act (Cricket betting).

Utilising advanced technology and further intelligence, the police team carried out their investigation across Kurnool, Hyderabad, Ongole, Chilakaluripet and Bengaluru. Eventually, on Friday (May 30) at around 11:30 am, a targeted operation was carried out near a tamarind tree at Yellamma Konda in Adoni town, leading to the arrest of seven main accused and the recovery of Rs 91 lakh in cash and seven mobile phones used for betting transactions.

Vikrant Patil briefing mediapersons on Saturday, said that seven persons involved in cricket betting have been apprehended.

He disclosed the names of the seven persons that include, Ismail @ Ismail Masidupur (44), Masidupur, Adoni, Boyi Mahanandi (55), Boyigeri, Adoni, Boyi Ramesh (26), Marathi Veedhi, Adoni, S Rajesh (38), native of Gauribidanur, Chikkaballapur (Karnataka), currently residing at Purvankara, Yelahanka, Chundi Srinivasa Rao @ Naidu (48), native of Edduluripadu, Jarugumalli mandal, Prakasam district, currently residing at Mangamuru Road, Ongole, Addala Kalyan (33) Satyanarayanapuram, Ongole and Raghu Achari Ayij, currently residing in Hyderabad.

The SP said the following five apps were being used for betting: 1. National Exchange 9, 2. Radhe Exchange, 3. Vajra Exchange, 4. National 777 and 5. More Exchange.

This decisive action marks a significant step in the district police’s ongoing efforts to eradicate illegal betting networks and protect youth from falling victim to such destructive addictions.