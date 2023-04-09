Kurnool Police recover 1,427 lost mobile phones worth Rs 4.05 cr

Kurnool: For the fifth time, the Kurnool police recovered 1,427 lost mobile phones worth Rs 4.05 crore in the district. So far, the police recovered a total of 7,154 mobile phones worth Rs 16.05 crore. Regarding the recovery and handing over of the recovered mobiles to its owners, a mobile mela was organised at the District Police Parade Grounds here on Saturday.

Addressing media persons before handing over of the mobile phones to their owners, Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddarth Kaushal said that Kurnool district has set a benchmark in recovering of lost mobiles from across the country.

In the first phase, 653 mobile phones worth Rs 1.20 crore were recovered on September 18,2022, in second phase 1,064 mobiles worth Rs 2.80 crore on November 5, 2022, in the third phase on January 7, 2023, the number of mobile phones have increased to 2,086 worth Rs 2.50 crore and in 4th phase 1,924 mobile phones worth Rs 5.50 crore were recovered on February 26, 2023, said the SP.

The SP said that this time the department managed to recover the lost mobile phones from Saudi Arabia also. The police personnel have recovered the mobiles from Rajasthan, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, AP and Telangana.

Lauding the relentless efforts of police personnel, the SP said it is a teamwork that has reaped abnormal results. Siddarth advised those people, who lost their mobiles to visit Kurnool police website http://kurnoolpolice.in/mobiletheft and lodge complaints furnishing their details. He further said people from anywhere can lodge complaints after visiting the police website.

Later the SP handed over the mobile phones to their owners. One Bharat from Rajasthan state said that he was so happy to get his mobile.

Bharat said that he lost his mobile phone while going to Udaipur in Rajasthan state with family members. "Earlier one mobile has been recovered and now I got another one," said Bharat and profusely thanked the SP.

Vijaya Mary from Guntur district said that her husband was working as Ola cab driver in Hyderabad. Some unknown persons have stolen his mobile.

After coming to know about the police website mobile tracking services, she said we have lodged a complaint. Vijaya Mary also thanked the SP for handing over her mobile.