Elorda Cup 2024: India boxer Gaurav enters semis to confirm medal; Shiv Thapa crashes out
Astana (Kazakhstan): Indian pugilist Gaurav Chauhan moved into the men’s 92+kg semifinals and confirmed a medal after a hard-fought 3-2 win over Danial Saparbay of Kazakhstan on Day 2 of the Elorda Cup 2024 here on Tuesday. Meanwhile, six-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa went down fighting 1-4 against Kazakhstan’s Abduali Almat in the 63.5kg bout.

Sanjay (80kg) also exited the competition with a 0-5 loss against current Asian Games champion China’s Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan.

Manisha (60kg), Monika (81+kg) and Lalfakmawii Ralte (81+kg) will contest their bouts later on Tuesday. Ralte has been drawn in the 81+kg due to fewer entries in the 81kg category.

On Wednesday, five Indian boxers will be in action.

Pawan Bartwal (54kg), Kavinder Singh Bisht (57kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Abhishek Yadav (67kg) and Hitesh (71kg) will play their respective quarterfinal bouts.

The Boxing Federation of India has sent a 21-member squad for the prestigious tournament which has been witnessing the participation of pugilists from strong boxing nations such as Kazakhstan, China, India, Japan and Uzbekistan.

The finals will be played on Saturday.

