Kurnool: PRC Sadhana Samiti leaders burn copies of a Telugu daily

Kurnool: The leaders of PRC Sadhana Samiti on Thursday alleged that the management of a Telugu was publishing adverse news items in its newspaper against employees. Opposing the publication of adverse news items, the Samiti leaders during lunch time burnt the copies of a Telugu newspaper near Ambedkar statue in Atmakur. Addressing the gathering, Samiti leader Jawahar Naik alleged that the state government was doing great injustice to the employees.

The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was opposition during his padayatra, has promised several assurances to the employees including better PRC besides suspending the CPS system, said Jawahar Naik.

However, after voted to power, the Chief Minister instead of fulfilling his promises made in padayatra, was doing great injustice to the employees. When such a great injustice is being done by the government, the newspaper instead of publishing the real facts, was publishing adverse news items against employees' leaders. Finding fault with the adverse news items, the leaders have burnt the copies of newspaper. Another leader Madhu said the government should resolve employees' problems on top priority as they were part and parcel in the government.

If the government failed to resolve the employees issue, then it has to face serious consequences, he threatened. If the government does not change its stand then the employees would be forced to intensify the agitations till achieving their genuine demands, said Madhu. PRC Sadana Samiti leaders Sekhar Babu, Viswanath, Rama Lingam, Aslam Basha, Madhava Rao, Balagoni, Yesu, Yadav, Maheshwar Reddy and Sudhakar participated in the dharna.