Kurnool: Residents up in arms against cell towers

Kurnool: The competition among the mobile services providers to set up towers to expand their network in the city is turning out to be a major health hazard for the citizens. The non-effective scrutinising process while issuing permission and licenses to the companies is adding more woes, resulting in the proliferation of cell towers.

According to a source, more than 4,000 cell towers of various international and national companies have been set up. The residents fear that the emission of radiation from the cell towers may cause serious health problems to people in the surrounding areas. The radiation being emitted from the mobile network towers is generating more heat, turning the homes into micro ovens, said Rajendra Prasad Anantha, who runs a Non Government Organisation (NGO).

Speaking to The Hans India, Rajendra Prasad said that recently an international company has all set to construct a 5G cell tower on top of a shop in 16th ward of Yemmiganur town. The councilors and the residents have strongly opposed and picked up quarrel with the representatives of cell tower company. In a fit of rage, the residents have thrown the material that was kept ready for the construction of tower, he stated.

According to the residents, they have to face huge problems from the radiation emitted from the cell towers. The children, pregnant women and elderly persons are vulnerable to radiation. Rajendra Prasad said that if roughly estimated, the government run mobile network provider (MNP) BSNL has more than 500 cell towers in the district. Other companies like Reliance have set up 700 cell towers, Airtel 650 to 700 and others 300 to 400 towers. The residents also fear about deaths reported due to short circuit in the cell towers. Earlier some deaths have been reported in Kosigi, Banaganapalle and some other parts in the district due to electrocution. As a result of which the locals are strongly opposing the setting up of cell towers on house tops. Recalling an incident that occurred some years ago, the NGO said that around 200 sheep have died in Owk mandal.

Rajendra Prasad also said the NGO was planning to conduct awareness programmes among people about the disadvantages of cell towers. In the past, several representations have been submitted by the locals to the district collector for the removal of mobile towers installed on top of residences and apartments in the localities. According to Government Order (GO) number 183 and 334, the companies have no right to set up cell towers in residential areas, stated Rajendra Prasad.

A reliable source from the Telecom department has stated that due to the disadvantages, the construction of cell towers and cell masts has been prohibited in residential areas in the developed countries like North America, Europe and East Asia.

But the companies can set cell towers nearer to schools, hospitals and residential areas given that the companies fulfill all the requirements stated as per the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), stated the source.