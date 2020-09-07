Kurnool: SEB seizes 222 litres of liquor

Kurnool: The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials on Sunday seized huge quantities of illicit liquor and Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) during raids conducted on Sunday. Under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gowthami Sali intensive raids are being conducted across the district.

In a joint operation of SEB team, police and excise police, 222 litres of country made liquor was seized and 4,600 litres of jaggery wash was destroyed. Even 673 bottles of various brands of Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) (230.27 litres) were seized. Apart from seizure 24 persons were arrested and 29 cases were filed on illicit and illegal transportation of liquor.

In addition to seizing illegal transportation of liquor, a case on illegal sand transportation was also filed. With regard to illegal sand transportation, 9 persons were arrested, nine vehicles were seized and 36 tonnes of sand was seized, stated the ASP in a press release on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli has appealed to the people to keep inform the police about the illegal transportation of liquor and sand. People can post photos and videos to WhatsApp number 7993822444. The informers details would be maintained secretly, stated the SP.