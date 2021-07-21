Kurnool: SEB staff seize 8.5 kg ganja, 48 liquor bottles

Kurnool: The members of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) have seized non-duty paid liquor bottles and dry ganja at Panchalingala border check-post on Tuesday.

Circle Inspector P Srinivasulu said that during a routine vehicle check being conducted, the staff caught 3 persons and seized 48 liquor bottles.

Later, the staff also inspected a road transport corporation bus which was heading to Dharmavaram from Hyderabad. During the inspection in the bus, the SEB personnel have detected around 8.5 kg of dry ganja. The police seized the ganja and arrested one person.

The seized liquor bottles and ganja along with the arrested persons were handed over to Kurnool Taluka Urban Police Station (UPS) for initiating further action, added Circle Inspector P Srinivasulu.

The officer has urged the people to keep the police informed about the illegal transportation of liquor, sand, gutkha and other spurious products. He said the informers details would be kept secret.