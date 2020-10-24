Kurnool: Seema JAC seeks probe into graft in DEO office

Kurnool: Tense situation prevailed after the student leaders of Rayalaseema Joint Action Committee (JAC) laid siege to the office of District Education Officer (DEO) here on Friday.

The leaders said that the DEO office has become a den for corruption and demanded immediate suspension of DEO M Sairam. They urged for probe into the corruption that took place in DEO and SSA offices. With that demand, the leaders staged a protest on the office premises. After staging a protest for a while, the leaders tried to barge into the office. But the police deployed in large numbers foiled their attempt.

After that the leaders staged a sit-in in front of the DEO chamber raising 'DEO down down' and 'suspended DEO immediately' slogans.

Speaking to media, Rayalaseema Joint Action Committee (JAC) Chairman Koneti Vekateshwarulu alleged that the DEO without inviting bids, has purchased computers and projectors for digital smart classrooms to be set up at 575 government schools across the district.

The amount used to purchase the equipment was spared from the district mineral fund. They alleged the DEO has also conducted teachers' transfer violating government order no 70. Venkateshwarulu demanded the government to immediately constitute a committee to probe into the allegations.

Senior leader M V S Raju Yadav said the teachers postings were given without following the GO no 70. He said 20 per cent of House Rent Allowance (HRA) was given to ineligible category personnel instead of giving to category 1 teachers. He demanded to show the vacancy position of personnel who got the posting at regular counselling.

He further alleged that the officials were using their own cars for government purpose and claiming bills. Raju Yadav said that the agitation will continue till the government constitute a committee and probe into the allegations against DEO and SSA departments.

JAC leaders M Mohan, Akumalla Sreedhar, Bandari Suresh Babu, Lazarus, B Bhaskar, Pallapu Shankar, Anji, M Ravi, M Tharun and Suresh were present.