Kurnool: SP hails Coromandel International gesture of scholarships to girl students

Kurnool: Superintendent of Police (SP) Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy called upon the girl students to pursue higher education by grabbing every opportunity that comes in their way. Participating as chief guest in the distribution of scholarship programme of the Coromandel International Fertilisers, organised at SAP camp police grounds here on Sunday, Sudheer Kumar Reddy said that everyone should pursue higher education as it is the only means to drive out ignorance from society. Educating girl children was more important as they are the ones, who could set the things in right manner, he said. Pointing most parents in rural areas are unable to encourage their children to pursue higher education due to financial issues, the SP hailed the authorities of Coromandel International Fertilizers for coming forward to encourage the girl students of rural areas to pursue higher education. He added every year the company was giving scholarships to 100 students pursuing education in government schools.

Two students from every school, who passed 9th class and are in class 10 are being given the scholarships. Of the two students, the first meritorious student, was given Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,500 to the second student. He lauded the novel idea of the authorities of Coromandel Fertilizers. The SP called upon the voluntary organisations to be inspired by the initiative of the Coromandel Fertilizers and come forward to encourage girl students of rural areas to pursue higher education. Associate vice-president of Coromandel International Fertilizers M V V Bhaskar Reddy said that they are doing the social service in the villages for a long time. Several water plants have been set up for free of cost in most of the villages across the district, he added. He said they wanted to support the girl children to pursue higher education.

With this idea, they decided to select two students from the government schools and award scholarships. For a long-time, they have been awarding the scholarships to the students, stated Bhaskar Reddy. He said they feel very happy that they can see the smiles on the faces of students and the parents.

District Education Officer (DEO) Ranga Reddy, Joint Director Agriculture (JDA) Varalakshmi, ADA Pal Reddy, Coromandel Fertilizers Zonal Manager Govinda Rao, Mohan Kumar, Sreedhar Reddy, Shiva Kumar, teachers and students participated in the programme.