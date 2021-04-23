Top
Kurnool: Special Enforcement Bureau seizes Rs 77.50 Lakh unaccounted cash

SEB Circle Inspector N Lakshmi Durgaiah with seized cash at Panchalingala border check post on Thursday
SEB Circle Inspector N Lakshmi Durgaiah with seized cash at Panchalingala border check post on Thursday

Kurnool: Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) sleuths on Thursday seized Rs 77.50 lakh unaccounted cash during vehicle checking at Panchalingala border check post.

Speaking to media here, SEB Circle Inspector N Lakshmi Durgaiah said the staff during vehicle checking at the border check post detected a bag with a person in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus.

When the cops opened the bag, it contained Rs 77.50 lakh cash. When the police asked about valid documents for the cash, the person named Madhuraj Shanmugasundaram, a resident of Dindigal in Chennai, failed to produce.

According to sources, Madhuraj is used to collect old batteries of all vehicles and sell them. In the process, he has taken a load of batteries and sold them in Hyderabad and was returning to Chennai with the amount.

The police handed over the unaccounted cash to Kurnool Taluka Urban Police Station (UPS) personnel for initiating further action, stated N Lakshmi Durgaiah.

