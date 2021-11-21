Kurnool: Students risk lives, hang on to overcrowded bus

Kurnool: Students pursuing education at Model School in Bandi Atmakur are risking their lives to reach the school by travelling in Road Transport Corporation bus. According to information, several students from Vengala Reddy, Kadamakalva, B Koduru, Ernapadu and Somayajula Palle and some villages in the mandal are pursuing education in the Model School at Bandi Atmakur.

More than hundred students from these villages are studying class 6th to intermediate. For the convenience of students, the RTC authorities are operating a Vidhyarthi bus (Palle Velugu). The bus is unable to accommodate the students as the strength of students is more compared to bus capacity. As there is no other bus, the students are forced to travel by hanging on the footboard risking their lives. This is not a single day practice and it is an everyday circus to the students. If any of the student accidentally lose his hand grip on the window bars, then his life will be at danger.

The parents are more concerned about their children's lives and they are expressing anguish on the government officials' apathetic attitude to run another bus keeping in view of large number of students. The parents are urging the Nandyal RTC depot manager to sanction one more bus and see that none of the students met with an unfortunate incident. All India Youth Federation (AIYF) state general secretary N Lenin Babu speaking to The Hans India said it is very unfortunate that the officials though aware of the dire situation are unable to sanction one more bus to the students. Though several protests have been conducted in the past, no action was taken in this regard, he pointed out. Stating that student's strength has increased considerably in the recent years, he said the students from remote villages were showing keen interest to pursue higher education. Stuffing hundreds of students in a bus is a very unhealthy situation, he said and added they will demand the RTC officials to sanction one more bus for travelling. If they do not respond positively, then they will intensify their protest, he warned.