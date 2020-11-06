Kurnool: Teacher comes up with innovative idea in school amid coronavirus spread

The government schools in Andhra Pradesh have resumed four days ago where the students and teachers are attending schools. The students are attending schools with the parents consent and casses are being conducted in schools following precautions. However, the coronavirus cases is putting tension in public schools with the number of teachers and students affected by this epidemic is slowly increasing.

According to the Department of Education, 70,790 teachers have been tested for covid-19 of whom 829 have tested positive while 95,763 students were tested and 575 had been diagnosed with dreadful virus. Meanwhile, the maths teacher Dinesh of Govindappa Naidu Kandiriga Mandal Parishat school in Chittoor District died of coronavirus in Chennai hospital. This caused concern among the parents of the students.

Meanwhile, special arrangements have been made for students at a school in Kurnool. A teacher implemented an idea so that students would not be affected by the coronavirus. The class was arranged outside and the students were seated in rows. Taking care to keep the distance between the students, the sarees were tied horizontally between them. Netizens are praising the idea and the photos of the same are going viral.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, 85 thousand 364 samples were tested and 2745 people tested positive for coronavirus taking the total tally to 8,35,953 cases while 13 deaths taking the total death toll to 6757. However, with the huge increase in the recovery rate of corona patients, the number of active cases has now dropped to 21,878.