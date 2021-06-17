Kurnool: TNSF demands cancellation of Class 10, Inter exams

Kurnool: Telugu Nadu Student Federation, Kurnool Parliamentary general secretary Boggula Praveen has demanded the state government to cancel class 10 and Intermediate exams in view of rapid rise in corona cases in the state.

Addressing media conference at TDP office here on Wednesday, Praveen said the corona second wave was creating disaster across the nation and lakhs of people were succumbing to the disease. Thousands of people are being treated at hospitals and several are in home quarantine and isolation centres, he said and added under these circumstances, there was no rationale in the state government going ahead to conduct class X and Intermediate exams.

If the exams are conducted, then the students, who are in the age group of 18 years, would be infected by the virus. Even the medical sources also claiming that there was every chance that the students would be infected by the virus. If the exams were conducted, then around 15 lakh students would come on to the roads in groups and the infection would spread fast, Praveen warned.

Even the parents, political parties and student organisations were also opposing the conduct of tenth and intermediate exams and expressing serious concern over the government decision, he said. If any unfortunate thing happens, then who will be held responsible for it, he pointed out.

The Kurnool Parliamentary general secretary said that it would be better for the government to promote all students to higher classes following other states, which cancelled their exams. He also said every student has to be given A and A+ grades based on their previous performance. Further speaking, Praveen demanded the government to pay a compensation of Rs 15 lakh to the family members who lost their kin due to corona virus infection.

He appealed to government to takes steps to control the virus and create facilities to infected patients at hospitals, covid care centres, those who are in isolation and quarantine.

If the government did not withdraw its decision and go on with its decision, then they would be forced to launch a statewide agitation. Federation district president Ramanjaneyulu, Raju Yadav, Usman, Ganesh, Bazaranna, Rajasekhar and others participated in the press conference.