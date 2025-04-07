Lab technician dies after inhaling toxic gas at Pharma City

Anakapalli: A lab technician working in a pharmaceutical company in Anakapalli district died after inhaling toxic smoke released after collecting waste from a manhole.

The incident occurred at Ramky’s CET plant in Parawada Pharma City. The worker was identified as Appala Naidu. According to officials, he belonged to Tanam village.

Sources said that the lab technician died after inhaling toxic gas that emanated from a manhole while collecting chemical samples from it.

After receiving information, police reached the spot and launched an investigation. However, trade union leaders blamed the negligence of the management for the lab technician’s death.