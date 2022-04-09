Lalithaa Jewellery to open branches in Ongole, Narasaraopet

Ongole: Lalithaa Jewellery is opening its 39th branch at 10.30 am on Sunday at 37-1-175 (1), Kurnool road, Ongole, Prakasam District. Minister for Energy B Srinivasa Reddy, Ongole MP MaguntaSreenivasulu Reddy, Mayor Gangada Sujatha, Deputy Mayor Vemuri Venkata Suryanarayana and corporator Betham Shetty Sailaja will be the chief guests at the programme.

40th branch will be inaugurated in Narasaraopet at 4 pm on Sunday, at 9-1-93, Railway Station Road, Narasaraopet, Palnadu district. The chief guests are Narasaraopet MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy, Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu and YSR Congress Party State secretary Mittapalli Ramesh.

Lalithaa Jewellery launches monthly jewellery purchase plan, where the member has the option to have the monthly instalment credited in grams of gold or amount in rupees, whichever is found beneficial, during the end of scheme. Customers can also avail 100% discount on VA charges upon buying any jewellery at the end of the 11-month period.

Dr M Kiran Kumar, the CMD of the jewellery retail behemoth, says that customers in Ongole and Narsaraopet can now avail diamond jewellery for market's lowest price per carat and with lowest VA charges per gram.