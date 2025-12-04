Land acquisition unavoidable if farmers don’t cooperate: Narayana

Amaravati: Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana has suggested that farmers in 29 Amaravati villages must “cooperate” in the ongoing efforts for land pooling; otherwise, authorities will “move ahead with land acquisition”. At a media briefing on Wednesday, the minister said the authorities have been addressing farmers’ concerns step by step.

Yet, 2,168 farmers have not registered 7,743 plots, and 719 acres of land remain unallotted to farmers who have already contributed land. “We are reaching out to farmers to complete registration. If they do not cooperate, acquisition will be unavoidable,” Narayana said. To support farmers, a dedicated CRDA farmers’ cell will be established, he added.

Meanwhile, urban development in Amaravati is progressing. “We are prioritising greenery, targeting 30 per cent coverage in the capital,” the Minister said.

A plantation plan covering 133.3 km is underway, with parks being developed across several areas.

Special initiatives under the green and blue concept are being implemented in Sakhamuru, Krishnayapalem, and Neerukonda. The tender process for these projects is expected to conclude by January 2026, with seasonal beautification aligned to local flowering cycles. Green spaces are also being developed along buffer zones on both sides of 22 major roads, balancing urban growth with environmental care.