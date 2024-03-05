Launch Book by Tavva Venkataiah

The YSR District Writers' Association, under the direction of Dr. Iragam Reddy, is set to launch a new book titled '(Tirupala Reddy's Life, Social and Political History)' by Tavva Venkataiah. The book launch meeting will take place on Friday, the 8th of this month at 10 am at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Kalyanamandapam in Duvvur.

The meeting will be inaugurated by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Minority Department Matyulu S. with Kadapa Member of Parliament YS Avinash Reddy as the Chief Guest. Shettipalle Raghurami Reddy, Member of Parliament of Maidukur, will be the book inventor.

Special invitees to the event include Dr. Narala Rama Reddy, Kendra Sahitya Akademi awardee, D. K. Eduthla Babu, and YSR District Writers Association General Secretary Jinka Subrahmanyam. Maddisuresh Babu, District President of YSR Congress Party and the New Mayor of Kadapa City, will also be in attendance along with Zilla Parishad Chairman Akepati Amarnatha Reddy.



Several members of the Legislative Council and local legislators, including Devasani Govind Reddy, R. V. Ramesh Yadav, P. Ramasubba Reddy, and others, will also be present at the book launch event. Additionally, YSR Party Maidukuru Constituency Coordinator Shettipalle Nagireddy and Bharatiya Janata Party District President Ella Reddy will be in attendance.

Iragam Reddy mentioned that Vijaya Gopal Reddy will also be attending the book launch meeting.