Legal clinic for dalit, adivasi women victims held

Vijayawada: Dalit Sthree Sakthi (DSS) conducted a legal clinic here on Thursday to address issues faced by Dalit and Adivasi women and girls, who have been victims of violence.

A distinguished jury comprising Director of Prosecutions Byra Koteswara Rao, CID PCR official K Srinivas, SC Corporation Chairman Vijay Kumar, former Information Commissioner Ambati Subba Rao, SC Association Secretary Ratna Pradeep, and High Court advocate Abhijna reviewed the cases presented during the session.

Presiding over the clinic, DSS National Convener Geddam Jhansi presented 33 cases involving violent incidents against Dalit and Adivasi women and girls. These included cases of sexual assault, murder, physical violence, caste-based abuse, deception in the name of love, and sexual exploitation of minors. Jhansi elaborated on each case before the jury, detailing the gravity of the offences and the challenges faced by the victims in pursuing justice.

Responding to the presentations, the jury members pledged to work towards ensuring ex gratia payments and compensation for the victims. They expressed concern that such atrocities continue despite stringent legal protections for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The panel assured that they would take up the matter with the Minister for Social Welfare to ensure justice for the victims. The jury also stressed the importance of conducting state-wide legal awareness and support camps to empower women victims of violence.