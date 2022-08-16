Let's realise dreams of freedom fighters: Taneti Vanitha

Parvathipuram/Viziangaram: Independence Day was celebrated in a grand scale in Parvathipuram Manyam district headquarters on Monday. As it was the first Independence day after the formation of the district, general public and students thronged the venue in large numbers.

Home Minister Taneti Vanitha hoisted the national flag and received the guard of honour. She inspected the parade along with Nishant Kumar, district collector and V Vidyasagar Naidu, superintendent of police.

Addressing the gathering, Vanitha said that celebrating Independence day marking the day which gave freedom for all of us is a proud moment. Formation of new Parvathipuram Manyam district and celebrating the first Independence Day in the district headquarters would remain an unforgettable memory, she said adding that we have to rise up to the thoughts and aspirations of the national leaders who sacrificed their lives.

She said many people like late Kunisetti Venkata Narayana Dora of the district fought tirelessly for freedom, she said. On the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we should dedicate ourselves to make the struggles and dreams of the national leaders come true. Their struggles of freedom fighters should not go waste, she added.

The home minister said Parvathipuram is one of the 26 districts that emerged from the ideas of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy fulfilling the long-cherished wishes of the public of this region. The first district administration team led by district collector Nishant Kumar will take every step towards the path of progress, she said.

Panchayat raj minister Budi Muthyala Naidu hoisted the tricolor in police parade grounds in Vizianagaram and explained how the government is working to enhance the standards of downtrodden people here and delivering schemes.

He said that the government is committed to wipe out poverty and backwardness from this district. Collector A suryakumari, SP M Deepika and other officials and MLAs have attended the programme.