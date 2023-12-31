Life convict prisoner achieves gold medal in MA

Sanjamala (Nandyal): A prisoner sentenced to life imprisonment has surprised everyone, also inspired, by achieving gold medal in post-graduation.

Going into details, Dudekula Mohammed Rafi is the son of Dudekula Nadipi Mabusa and Dudekula Mabuni, residents of Perusimula village in Sanjamala mandal in Banaganapalle constituency of Nandyal district. He had completed B Tech in Nandyal in 2014.

Rafi had an affair with a girl from the same village. Due to some differences raised between them, in a fit of rage, he attacked the girl, which killed her. Sanjamala police registered a murder case and arrested Mohammad Rafi and produced in the court. After confirming the charges levelled against him were proved true, the Magistrate sentenced him to life imprisonment in 2019. Since then, Rafi is in Kadapa central prison.

During an initiative to educate the prisoners through distant mode, the jail authorities came to know about Rafi’s interest on studies and encouraged him to pursue further studies. In 2020, Rafi got admission in MA Sociology in Dr BR Ambedkar Open University. He passed the exams with distinction in 2022 and first rank.

The University authorities awarded him with gold medal as he passed in first division in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States.

Dr BR Ambedkar Open University Vice-Chancellor Jagadeesh presented the certificates and gold medal to Mohammed Rafi at a programme in Hyderabad on December 28 (Thursday).

Speaking to the media before returning to Kadapa jail, Rafi said that his parents are very poor and wanted to support them. But he was jailed due to the unfortunate incident. Rafi said that he wants to become a government servant and serve the society.