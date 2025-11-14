Lifestyle changes key to control diabetes

Nellore: Medicover Hospitals, Nellore, Dr Ravendra Reddy, Dr Vijay Kumar, Dr Penchal Prasad and Dr Sudarshan Reddy said, “Long-term complications of diabetes can be prevented by early detection, regular check-ups, and by following a healthy life. With Balanced diet and regular exercise, and by controlling smoking, alcohol and stress, people can control diabetes, they said.

Speaking to the media on Thursday ahead of World Diabetes Day, observed on November 14, the doctors informed that diabetes awareness programme and preventive measures will be conducted at Nellore Medicover Hospital. They said, more than 11 lakh children and youth below 20 years worldwide are suffering from type-1 diabetes. The risk of developing type-2 diabetes in the age group of 15–19 has doubled in the last three decades.