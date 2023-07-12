Live
Light to moderate rains likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh for two days
The Meteorological department has predicted light to moderate rains in many places and heavy to very heavy rains in one or two places for the next three days in Andhra Pradesh.
Amaravati Meteorological Department said that the surface circulation formed over Southwest Bay of Bengal in North Tamil Nadu coast is currently continuing over Southwest Bay of Bengal at a height of 4.5 km above sea level and predicted light to moderate rains in many places and heavy to very heavy rains in one or two places for the next three days.
According the weather department, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at many places over North Coastal Andhra and Yanam today and tomorrow. Also heavy rains may occur in one or two places with thunder and lightning. There is a chance of light to moderate rains at many places on Friday.
As for South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, light to moderate rains or thundershowers at few places and heavy rains at one or two places are possible today, and tomorrow.