Likith Infra donates nine vehicles to Krishna district police

Machilipatnam: Recognising the operational needs of the Krishna District Police Department, Likith Infrastructure Private Limited has donated nine new Bolero vehicles under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The vehicles were flagged off on Wednesday by Eluru Range Inspector General of Police (IGP) GVG Ashok Kumar along with Krishna District Superintendent of Police V Vidyasagar Naidu, Avanigadda MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad, and Pedana MLA Kagita Krishna Prasad.

On the occasion, the Eluru Range IGP and the District SP expressed their sincere gratitude to Likith Infrastructure for extending support to strengthen police functioning and enhance service delivery to the public.

With this latest contribution, a total of 13 vehicles have been provided to the Krishna District Police through CSR funds. The vehicles will be deployed across various police stations in the Avanigadda Sub-Division and at the Pedana Rural Police Station. Addressing the gathering, IGP GVG Ashok Kumar stated that modern, technologically equipped vehicles are essential for the police department in tune with changing times.