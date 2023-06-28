Liquor transported in bulk on a train, 3 women arrested

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Kaikaluru police of Eluru district on Wednesday arrested a gang that was transporting liquor bottles from other states in large quantities by train. A huge amount of foreign and indigenous liquor was seized from them. The details are as follows. Police arrested three women who were traveling in the Mumbai-Visakhapatnam LTT train at around six o'clock on Wednesday morning. Police said that all of them belong to YSR Colony Vadarevu in Chirala.

These women, aged 35 to 45 years, are carrying bottles of liquor in 24 bags. These three went to Goa a few days ago. There they bought liquor worth lakhs of rupees and reached Mumbai. The inquiry revealed that the liquor was being transported to Visakhapatnam in the LTT train from there. Kaikaluru CI Raghu and staff arrested them at Kaikaluru railway station after receiving advance information about the gang's activities.