Liver transplant surgery successfully peformed at VIMS

Visakhapatnam: A team of surgeons from Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) has set a rare record by performing the most complicated surgery in the hospital.

For the first time in the history of AP, an expensive liver transplantation was performed in a government-run hospital located in Visakhapatnam.

The transplant indicated the strength of the government hospital and skills of surgeons at VIMS.

The doctors successfully transplanted a liver into a 40 -year–old patient, who received the organ from a brain dead person.

On March 2, a person from Srikakulam was declared brain dead and his family members were briefed about the organ donation. Following the awareness session, the family members came forward to donate the organ.

Meanwhile, the liver was collected from the brain dead person and shifted to VIMS Hospital on March 3.

The 40-year-old patient was already registered with the Jeevandan portal for the requirement of liver.

Coordinating with medical teams from various departments of the hospital, including surgical gastroenterology, medical gastroenterology, anesthesia and general medicine, the transplantation was performed.

The complex liver transplantation was carried out under the supervision of VIMS director K Rambabu. A team of doctors and nursing staff took special measures to help the patient recover quickly.

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav posted on ‘X’ that the most difficult liver transplant, which has been limited to corporate hospitals, was performed for the first time in a government hospital. The post further mentioned that it indicates the efficiency of the State-run hospitals.

The Health Minister lauded the efforts of the doctors and hospital staff in conducting such an operation in a government hospital for the first time in the history of Andhra Pradesh medical and health department.

The Health Minister appreciated the medical team, Jeevandan coordinator and director VIMS for successfully completing the transplant.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, VIMS director K Rambabu mentioned that liver transplantation in the medical field is very complex. “To avoid any infections for the organ recipient, special medical tests should be carried out. The organ recipient is completely recovering and is healthy. The medical team is monitoring the patient for the past one week post-surgery,” he added.

Further, Dr Rambabu thanked Special Chief Secretary, (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) M T Krishna Babu for encouraging liver transplant surgery at the government hospital.