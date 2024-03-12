Live
- Nizamabad: Turmeric farmers jubilant as prices soar
- Rethink the way we grow food
- Past master at political survival
- OpenAI Denies Founding Agreement with Elon Musk Amid Lawsuit
- YS Jagan inaugurates first phase of Krishna Riverfront Park named Krishnamma Jalavihar
- Exam kits distributed to SSC students
- INDIA block is on the rocks, it appears
- Warangal: Educationist Sunitha seeks Congress ticket
- Big shock to BRS: Jagtial municipal chief, 2 councillors join Congress
- Anushka Shetty joins the sets of her debut Malayalam film ‘Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer’
Just In
Loan Mela: Rs 5 cr distributed to 110 beneficiaries
Highlights
Machilipatnam MP V Balashouri said it is the right of every person to get a loan from a bank.
Guntur: Machilipatnam MP V Balashouri said it is the right of every person to get a loan from a bank.
He addressed the Loan Mela conducted by the banks at Subham Convention Hall in Machilipatnam on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he felt happy over distributing loans to the women, youth and poor.
He urged the beneficiaries to properly utilise the loans. Women came forward to take loans, which is a good sign, he said. Loans were sanctioned for setting up grocery shops. Fishermen have taken loans for starting petty businesses and personal loans were also distributed.
SBI, Indian Bank, Bank of India and UBI distributed loans worth Rs 5 crore to 110 beneficiaries. He further said that they will conduct the Loan Mela again very soon.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT