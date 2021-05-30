Lockdown yields GOOD results in Krishna district

Vijayawada: The impact of Covid-19 lockdown in the second wave is clearly visible in Krishna district in recent days as the number of cases is gradually coming down. The State government is implementing the lockdown from May 5 in the district and State.

In the last week of May, the district registered 5,106 cases - between May 22 and 28 - with average of 729 cases per day. In the first three weeks of May, the district logged 19,437 cases with average figure of 925 cases per day. On an average, the daily caseload has gone down by 200 in the last week of May compared to the first three weeks of this month.

According to Covid bulletin released by Medical and Health department, the cases are gradually decreasing in recent days. Between May 1 and 21, the district logged 19,437 cases. However in the just concluded week, the district recorded only 5,106 cases with a daily average caseload of 729.

Compared to other districts like Chittoor and East Godavari, the number of cases in Krishna district is very less. On Saturday, the district logged 782 cases, which is close to the average figure of the last one week. Strict implementation of lockdown and people strictly following Covid protocols are two main reasons for the decrease in cases.

Hundreds of police are positioned in main junctions, check-posts on the highways, and main roads across the district during the curfew hours from 12 noon to 6 am preventing the people from going on the roads. Besides, the government is also not allowing travellers from other States in the district after 12 pm.

Curfew being imposed from 12 noon to 6 am is gradually yielding results and people got habituated to buying essentials between during the hours of relaxation i.e. before 11.30 am every day. Police are erecting barricades across the city particularly main junctions forcing the people to avoid going out of their homes.

Keeping in view of the seriousness of the Covid pandemic under the second wave a large number of people are voluntarily observing lockdown and giving full co-operation to the government for implementation of curfew.

On the other hand, the deaths caused by Covid-19 in the district are also gradually decreasing and availability of ICU and Oxygen beds in private hospitals is increasing in the district in recent days.

Near total halt of transportation particularly the rail and RTC services and avoiding public gatherings helped to contain the coronavirus and reduction in cases.

Majority of common people are in favour of the government extending the lockdown for one or two more weeks in the district because the curfew is giving fruitful results and reducing the new cases and deaths.