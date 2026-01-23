  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Lok Adalat preparatory meet held

  • Created On:  23 Jan 2026 12:00 PM IST
Lok Adalat preparatory meet held
X

Rajamahendravaram: Principal District Judge and Chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority, Gandham Sunitha, along with DLSA Secretary and Senior Judge N Sri Lakshmi, held a consultative meeting with representatives and advocates of various insurance companies at the District Court on Thursday.

The primary focus of the meeting was to discuss the strategies for the upcoming National Lok Adalat, scheduled to be held on March 14. She emphasised the importance of resolving a high volume of cases to ensure victims receive timely compensation and discussed the necessary steps to be taken in this direction.

She directed insurance companies to identify pending civil and compoundable criminal cases and submit a comprehensive list to the District Legal Services Authority. Furthermore, she urged officials to identify all other compromise-ready cases and take the necessary actionsto lead them toward swift resolution through the Lok Adalat.

Tags

National Lok AdalatDistrict Legal Services Authorityinsurance companies meetingcase settlementRajamahendravaram District Court
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

All set for Radhasapthami, says TTD chief

After a successful conduct of annual brahmotsavams and Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanams, TTD is now set to conduct Radha Sapthami in a big way on January 25, asserted TTD Chairman BR Naidu.

All set for Radhasapthami, says TTD chief

National News

More
Share it
X