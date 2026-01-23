Lok Adalat preparatory meet held

Rajamahendravaram: Principal District Judge and Chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority, Gandham Sunitha, along with DLSA Secretary and Senior Judge N Sri Lakshmi, held a consultative meeting with representatives and advocates of various insurance companies at the District Court on Thursday.

The primary focus of the meeting was to discuss the strategies for the upcoming National Lok Adalat, scheduled to be held on March 14. She emphasised the importance of resolving a high volume of cases to ensure victims receive timely compensation and discussed the necessary steps to be taken in this direction.

She directed insurance companies to identify pending civil and compoundable criminal cases and submit a comprehensive list to the District Legal Services Authority. Furthermore, she urged officials to identify all other compromise-ready cases and take the necessary actionsto lead them toward swift resolution through the Lok Adalat.