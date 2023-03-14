Lokayukta calls on Guv, CM, submits annual report

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Lokayukta Justice (Retd) P Lakshman Reddy has called on Governor S Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan here on Monday and submitted a copy of the 3rd Annual Report of the Institution of Lokayukta from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022 to the Governor.

Registrar T Venkateswara Reddy, deputy registrar Ch Polaiah and joint secretary to Governor PS Suryaprakash were also present on the occasion. The Lokayukta also called on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office at Tadepalli on Monday.

He handed over the annual reports of AP Lokayukta to the Chief Minister. Registrar T Venkateswara Reddy and deputy registrar Ch Polaiah were also present.