  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Lokesh condemns excavations at Srikalahasti temple

Lokesh condemns excavations at Srikalahasti temple
x
Highlights

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh strongly condemned the attempts to undertake excavations on the premises of Srikalahasteeswara temple by completely ignoring the archaeological and the endowments guidelines.

Mangalagiri: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh strongly condemned the attempts to undertake excavations on the premises of Srikalahasteeswara temple by completely ignoring the archaeological and the endowments guidelines. “It amounts to not only violation of norms to damage the renowned and historical assets but also is an immoral act,” Lokesh said and demanded an immediate action against those responsible for such offensive excavations.

Blaming the YSRCP MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy, he accused him of committing various kinds of sins on the premises of temple.

In a statement here on Tuesday, Lokesh said the MLA is getting the rooms on the premises of the ancient temple where the sacred prasadams are made for the Lord and the Goddess and Mruthunjaya puja is performed demolished.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X