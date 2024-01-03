Lokesh condemns excavations at Srikalahasti temple

Mangalagiri: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh strongly condemned the attempts to undertake excavations on the premises of Srikalahasteeswara temple by completely ignoring the archaeological and the endowments guidelines. “It amounts to not only violation of norms to damage the renowned and historical assets but also is an immoral act,” Lokesh said and demanded an immediate action against those responsible for such offensive excavations.

Blaming the YSRCP MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy, he accused him of committing various kinds of sins on the premises of temple.

In a statement here on Tuesday, Lokesh said the MLA is getting the rooms on the premises of the ancient temple where the sacred prasadams are made for the Lord and the Goddess and Mruthunjaya puja is performed demolished.