Live
- 38 more Myanmarese immigrants deported to Myanmar from Manipur
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Nitish Reddy and Travis Head carry SRH to huge 201/3 against RR
- Repolling at one booth in Ajmer records 68.66 pc turnout
- J&K Police attach property of terror handler operating from Pak
- LS polls: MVA, VBA candidates in Maharashtra file nomination amid muscle-flexing
- TUC 2024: India’s campaign ends as both men's and women's teams go down in quarters
- NewsClick, others went to great lengths to paint CAA as discriminatory law targeting Muslims: Delhi Police charge sheet
- Illegal mining in Rajasthan: 4 FIRs lodged, 27 vehicles impounded
- Schools bomb threat: 125 calls received at police emergency number, says FIR
- In Gujarat, PM Modi's no-holds-barred attack on Cong, INDIA bloc over Pak's love for 'Shehzada' & 'vote jihad'
Just In
J&K Police attach property of terror handler operating from Pak
The J&K Police have attached property worth lakhs of rupees belonging to a terror handler currently operating from Pakistan in Baramulla district, an official statement said on Thursday.
Srinagar: The J&K Police have attached property worth lakhs of rupees belonging to a terror handler currently operating from Pakistan in Baramulla district, an official statement said on Thursday.
The police said the property in the form of land belonging to a terror handler currently based in Pakistan named Adrees Ahmad Mir, a resident of Singtung Gowhallan in Baramulla district, has been attached.
"The action was taken under Section 83 of the CrPC. Following a probe by the police, it was found that the property belonged to an absconder," the statement said.
"In the first four months of the current year, the police in Baramulla have attached 46 kanals of land belonging to 11 terror handlers who are currently operating from Pakistan," it added.