Repolling at one booth in Ajmer records 68.66 pc turnout

Jaipur: Repolling at a voting booth in the Ajmer Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan registered a turnout of 68.66 per cent on Thursday.

Repolling was held in polling station number 195 at Government Higher Secondary School in Nandsi village under the Masuda Assembly constituency after a voters' register got misplaced.

A total of 517 people out of 753 registered voters exercised their franchise in the polling booth, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Praveen Gupta.

Voting for the Ajmer Lok Sabha constituency was held on April 26 during the second phase.

