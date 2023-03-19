Lokesh enters Sathya Sai dist to rousing welcome

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh's 4,000 km walkathon dubbed 'Yuva Galam' covering the state in 400 days entered into 46th day on Saturday even as it entered into Kadiri in Sathya Sai district from Annamayya district. As he entered the district, he was warmly received by TDP leaders and well-wishers, including former minister Paritala Sunitha, her son and Dharmavaram constituency in-charge Paritala Sriram, TDP Sathya Sai district president B K Parthasaradhi, ex-MP Nimmala Kistappa and Puttaparthi former MLA Palle Raghunath Reddy.





Hundreds of party workers and youth walked with Lokesh and took selfies with him even as several women also tried to come closer to him and have a glimpse of the leader who ventured into the padayatra to repeat the history created by other political party stalwarts, including his father N Chandrababu Naidu. People lined up on the streets of Kadiri town and youth took vantage points, including electric poles, rooftops and high rise buildings and trees to see the leader, who they believe, will take on the present Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.





Representatives of Balija community from Bisinavaripalle and T Sadunvaripalle villages met him during his walkathon and shared the problems of the community, demanding due political representation. They sought constitution of Balija corporation and improving the economic lot of the community. Members of Kapu community also met Lokesh and reminded him that during the TDP rule the corporation was given a budget of Rs 3,500 crore but the present YSRCP government has neutralised the body and watered down all its programmes.





Tomato farmers in Kadiri constituency interacted with Lokesh and told him that during TDP government, subsidy of Rs 16,500 was given for mulching paper and Rs 10,000 was given for trays apart from 90 per cent subsidy on drip irrigation system but under the present dispensation all these subsidies to tomato farmers had been scrapped. The farmers urged him to set up processing units if the party is voted to power and also pay compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre to tomato farmers for their crop losses.





The TDP national general secretary responding to the woes of the farmers accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy government of ditching farmers as the Rs 3,000 crores price stabilisation fund remained elusive. He said Jagan's inability to rule the state effectively and his failure in delivering on his promises had left all sections of the people in the lurch. When the TDP returns to power, the interests of all sections will be taken care of, he assured and promised revival of all schemes launched by the TDP government. Lokesh pointed out that the YSRCP government failed to implement promises relating to ST welfare, including designating villages with 500 population as panchayats and protection to women.



