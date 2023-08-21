Lokesh flays Jagan for ‘destroying’ transport sector

Vijayawada: After Jagan Mohan Reddy has become the Chief Minister, the transport sector in the State has completely collapsed, flayed TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh here on Sunday.

He assured that within 100 days of the TDP coming back to power, taxes will be brought down to the minimum level to help the transporters compete with the neighbouring States.

“Jagan has deliberately hit the transport sector and those who are dependent on it by revising various taxes, including green tax, overload and quarterly tax but the TDP will reduce the taxes immediately after coming back to power to compete with other States,”

he said.

Lokesh interacted with the representatives of the transport sector, workers and Autonagar at the A Convention campsite here before beginning his Padayatra on Sunday.

He recalled that the first Autonagar in the country and the biggest in Asia was established in Vijayawada. Lokesh pointed out that the Chaitanya Ratham of TDP founder N T Rama Rao was assembled here. Such historic Autonagar was destroyed by Jagan, the TDP national general secretary regretted.

“The auto workers here are so talented that my Ambassador car was upgraded here as an automatic vehicle,” Lokesh fondly recalled. He alleged that Jagan was trying to privatise Autonagar only to grab the costly lands here. He pointed out that the State government also released a GO in this regard.

Expressing serious concern over the poor condition of the roads in the State, Lokesh said that this was causing hardships to the transport sector.

“Soon after the TDP forms the next government all the roads will be rebuilt and the taxes on fuel will also be reduced. New vehicles will be purchased and a separate corporation will be formed for the welfare of those who are dependent on the transport sector,” Lokesh assured.

Announcing a special action plan for the development of the Autonagar, Lokesh said steps will be taken to provide basic amenities besides going for underground drainage system in the entire city of Vijayawada. He also made it clear that all the GOs that have been brought in by Jagan to damage the transport sector will be revoked. Lokesh also promised other steps for the development of the transport industry.

Representatives from the Muslim community in a memorandum submitted to Lokesh at DV Manor hotel on Bandar Road complained that the YSRCP government has withdrawn all the welfare schemes which were in force earlier. Stating that Jagan is interested only in votes of Muslims but not their welfare, the TDP leader promised to reintroduce all the welfare schemes once the TDP returns to power.

Lawyers from Vijayawada also submitted a memorandum to Lokesh on their problems and he assured to resolve all their issues.