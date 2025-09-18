Lokesh pitches for new investments in London

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh projected itself as India’s fastest-growing investment destination at a high-profile Investor Roadshow held at the Institute of Directors, Pall Mall in London.The event, organised as part of the state’s global outreach ahead of the CII Partnership Summit 2025 scheduled for November 14,15 in Visakhapatnam, drew over 150 senior executives and global corporate leaders from diverse sectors, including advanced manufacturing, finance, energy, and technology.

Among the participants were representatives from Ericsson, Cyient, Evante Global, AI OpenSec, Bank of America, and the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The programme featured a keynote on Andhra Pradesh’s industrial roadmap and a fireside chat between IT Minister Nara Lokesh and Harshul Asnani, President & Head–Europe Business, Tech Mahindra, who also represents the CII India - UK Business Forum. Lokesh held bilateral meetings with top firms, including Hinduja Group, Rolls-Royce, Apollo Tyres, ArcelorMittal, and Coventry University.

Pitching for new investments, Lokesh noted that in just 15 months under the new government, Andhra Pradesh has attracted investments worth $114 billion (Rs 10 lakh crore), with several projects already underway. He stressed the state’s ‘speed of doing business’ backed by fast approvals, transparent land allotments, and active government facilitation. “Our message in London is clear,” Lokesh told industry leaders. “Andhra Pradesh is the best place to do business in India. We are now inviting global partners to join us in our journey to become a $2.4 trillion economy by 2047 through sectors like data centers, semiconductors, renewable energy, EVs, and AI-driven innovation.”

He added that Andhra Pradesh is uniquely positioned to lead India’s green industrial revolution, being the only state with solar, wind, and pumped storage capacity to support a fully renewable energy-based ecosystem.

Reflecting on the event’s success, Harshul Asnani said the London Roadshow reinforced Andhra Pradesh’s status as one of India’s most dynamic investment destinations and will deepen India-UK economic ties.

The London engagement forms part of a global series of investor outreach programs designed to build momentum for the CII Partnership Summit 2025, which will bring together CEOs, policymakers, and thought leaders in Visakhapatnam, according to an official statement.