Low Pressure Area Likely in Southeast Bay of Bengal, Heavy Rains Forecasted for AP

A low pressure area is anticipated to develop in the southeast Bay of Bengal by Saturday, driven by a surface depression that emerged near the South Andaman Islands on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that this weather system will intensify into a depression within the next two days.

As a result, residents of coastal Andhra Pradesh are bracing for very heavy rainfall, particularly in coastal districts, while Rayalaseema is expected to experience heavy downpours on Tuesday and Wednesday. Meteorological experts have indicated that conditions are conducive for this low pressure area to strengthen into a cyclone.

Forecasts suggest that by the 27th, the system may further evolve into a severe cyclonic storm, potentially making landfall along the coasts of Tamil Nadu or Andhra Pradesh. In light of the developing situation, MD Kurmanath, head of the Disaster Management Agency, has urged the public to remain vigilant.

Farmers are especially advised to take necessary precautions while harvesting paddy and conducting other agricultural activities to safeguard their crops. Updates on the evolving weather situation will be provided as the IMD continues to monitor the system closely.