Machilipatnam: 396 advocates receive 'Law Nestham' benefits

Machilipatnam: As many as 396 junior lawyers received benefits worth Rs 19.30 lakh under 'Law Nestham' scheme in Krishna district. After participating in the CM's programme, Krishna district Collector P Ranjith Basha handed over the specimen cheques to the beneficiaries at the Machilipatnam Collectorate on Wednesday.

The Collector said that the State government had credited Rs 1,00,55,000 to 2,011 beneficiaries across the State under 'Law Nestham'. He said the government has been sanctioning Rs 5,000 per month to junior lawyers for the past three-and-a-half years. He asked the leftover lawyers to register at http://ysrlawnestham.e-pragati.in/#/ to get the benefits of the scheme.

Krishna ZP chairperson Uppala Harika, DRO M Venkateswarlu, Machilipatnam Bar Association general secretary Musalayya and others were present on the occasion.